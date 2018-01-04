PM congratulates St. Kitts-Nevis citizens recognized by queen

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris extends sincere congratulations to the four citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II conferred awards upon in the New Year’s Honours List for 2018:

Patricia Anelta Hobson received the award of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (O.B.E.) for services to education and public service.

Benjamin Cromwell Francis received the award of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E.) for business enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Ian Jacobs received the award of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E.) for medical services.

Inspector Alphonso Hendrickson received the Queen’s Police Medal (Q.P.M.) for services to policing, particularly to Government House during the past 29 years.

The prime minister congratulated the honourees collectively and individually by way of official correspondence Jan. 4, noting that the award conferred on each of them is “an emblem of your enduring and impactful contributions to our beloved nation. You have served this country with unbounded energy and enthusiasm, as well as inimitable dynamism and discipline, for a remarkable length of time, and history will forever note your dedicated years of service. On behalf of the people and institutions you have dutifully served, I thank you.”

Introduced by King George V June 4, 1917, awards under the Order of the British Empire were first presented by the king during a special investiture held at Buckingham Palace Sept. 27, 1917. The rank of Officer (O.B.E.) is awarded to recipients “for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area,” and the rank of Member (M.B.E.) is awarded “for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community.” An M.B.E. is also awarded for “local hands-on service [that] stands out as an example to other people,” according to www. gov.uk.