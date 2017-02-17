PM- don’t let NRP fool you : On Legalizing / decriminalizing weed issue

By Monique Washington

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Hon Dr. Timothy Harris has said the Nevis Reformation Party’s call to decriminalize cannabis is a political gimmick to “fool the people of Nevis”.

Dr. Harris made the claim during team UNITY’s town hall meeting to mark its two years in Government on Monday Feb. 13 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Charlestown.

“All of a sudden local elections are coming in Nevis. Parry will lead the dialogue about legalizing marijuana. Why didn’t he do it all the years he was there (in government)? He is trying to fool the people of Nevis, but you will not allow him to fool you,” he said.

The NRP has announced that once elected to run the government of Nevis after the Nevis Island Election due in 2018, it will work on legalizing and or decriminalizing the drug. Party member Hensley Daniel vowed that once “In government, we are going to decriminalize marijuana.”

He said this despite Hon Vance Amory, Premier of Nevis, and Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of the Federation contrary stance. The NRP party has announced plans to host a number of panel discussions on the matter and hosted the first late last year.

Pm Harris said that legalizing and or decriminalizing should be “discussed responsible”.

“That is an act and while we should discuss it responsibly we can’t lose sight of what is happening in the country .The surge in crime, the links to drugs and guns and where it leads if we move to hastily in relations to these matters. We need to sit down like sober citizens and residents look at the pros and cons and work it out sensibly,” he declared.

Dr. Harris urged the public not to be fooled by the NRP.

“Before they work out the math, before they have a proper consultation they are attempting to fool people. Do not let them fool you,” he said.