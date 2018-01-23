PM expresses condolences to family of Reginald James

From the Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Reginald James.

James, a well-known lawyer and former Crown Counsel and Magistrate who served as a member of the Public and Police Service Commission, died Sunday, Jan. 21 at age 77.

“Reg was an accomplished and versatile professional who inspired admiration, respect and trust among family, friends, colleagues, church and community members alike,” Prime Minister Harris said Jan. 22 about James, who also served as an accredited lay preacher in the Methodist Church St. Kitts Circuit for the past 30 years.

“His gravitas, sound judgment and knowledge of the law made him a natural fit for the Public and Police Service Commission, to which he made worthy contributions since his appointment on Sept. 1, 2016, bringing to bear his skills and experience honed in his early years as a police constable,” Harris said. “Reg served with distinction in the Leeward Islands Police Force here in St. Kitts and in Anguilla, as well as in the police force in Tortola, BVI.

“Throughout his distinguished and high-profile career, which kept him very busy and fulfilled, Reg still made time to serve the church and community and develop enduring friendships with people of diverse ages and backgrounds. These friends include members of the Cayon Methodist Church, where his mother, Martha, was a class leader and the care fund steward, and he was actively involved in fellowship since his youth. In these friendships, he revealed a lighter side of himself such as his fondness for Charles Wesley’s hymns, his skill in playing the harmonica, as well as his love for cooking and gardening, and that he was even a first-class tailor.”

The prime minister’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Reginald James as they grieve his sudden passing.

“May they be comforted with the words of his favourite scripture, Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’”