PM hails volunteerism, calls for more in wake of passing storm

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris, has hailed the volunteerism of nationals and residents and has implored for even more as the federation continues to recover from the damages that remain following the passage from Hurricane Irma.

Speaking earlier this week on national radio, Harris urged citizens and residents to use the experience as a motivator.

“Let us emerge better and brighter in our outlook; better in terms of our own compassion one to another, our respect and concern for the elderly, for those who are less fortunate and our willingness to use our energies for the greater national good,” he said.

He added that with reparation work still necessary, there are opportunities for volunteerism to come to the forefront, as was shown during and immediately after the passage of Irma. He hailed the service of those in the security and safety services.

“I want to give a big thank you to our security forces in particular, who kept the streets safe in midst and aftermath of the storm,” he said. “I want to hail and to commend the selfless service of those in our security forces who dared rough weather, stormy weather, and indeed dangerous weather to be out in the streets making themselves available for rescue efforts, for evacuation of those whose homes were compromised in Keys, in Conaree, in Molineaux.”

The prime minister further highlighted how thankful the federation has been after they were spared the ravages of the storm that battered other nearby territories.

“We ourselves have been and how thankful we are of the efforts of those who facilitated,” he said. “We want to move forward in love, we want to move forward as a united nation, we want to go forward, joined at the talents and the abilities of all of our people. And so my invitation is for us to work together as one to put aside the party politics in the interest of nation building.”

Harris also claimed that he received messages from a former minister in the last administration of its willingness to help out in whatever way it can.

“I want to thank many of our citizens, some whom will remain nameless for a while, but who reached out to me, notwithstanding the membership and affiliation with parties in opposition to the government,” Harris said. “They say, ‘Listen, this is a moment for national engagement and I want to be part of it, how can I help?’ And we had discussions about that. Some of them had been former ministers in the last administration, and I want to say thank you to them for reaching out and for making their service available.”

The prime minister also stated his administration remains one of inclusion of all citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“That is one of the distinguishing feature of Team Unity – that we are all-inclusive and we want all of our people to make their contribution irrespective of party affiliation,” he said. “That will have its own time. What we want in the country is a robust contest of ideas for the advancement of the country and we will content on those ideas [that] we believe are in the best interest of the country.”