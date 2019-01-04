BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The good governance agenda established in 2015 will continue to be robustly carried out in 2019 according to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris,

In his New Year’s Day Message to the twin-island Federation, Dr. Harris pointed out, “we have ensured that we run the business of government by observing the highest standards.”

“To date, the government has recorded a number of milestone achievements,” Dr. Harris said. “These include passing the Freedom of Information Act, and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Act; operationalizing the Integrity in Public Life Act; increasing the number of resident judges available in Basseterre; and facilitating the airing of content from Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition on state-owned media. This includes the Christmas Day Address by the Leader of the Opposition.”

This is also demonstrated in the numerous meetings of the Federal Parliament. A record 11 sittings of the National Assembly were held in 2018. Three of those sittings took place in December. One sitting was convened to facilitate the debate and vote on a Motion of No Confidence brought against the government.

“We facilitated the Motion of No Confidence and it was defeated, Prime Minister Harris said. “In fact it became a vote of confidence in this government in what it has achieved and in what it plans to do going forward on behalf of our people. Democracy is at an all time high, firm and secure under Team Unity.”

The public was also given a glimpse of some of the items on the good governance agenda that will be pursued in 2019.

These include advancing legislation on term limits for the Tenure of the Prime Minister; legislation on a reasonable time for debate and vote on a Motion of No Confidence; additional reforms to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme; establishing a family and juvenile court; and tackling the matter of marijuana decriminalization or legalization.

Dr. Harris added: “We will amend the act on public service to enhance the rights of civil servants while simultaneously protecting the government …”

This will help to ensure the highest standards of service are delivered when executing various department/agency functions.