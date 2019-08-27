Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended his condolences, and those of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to family and loved ones on the passing of Mr. Kenrick Anderson Georges, writer of the music and lyrics for the national anthem of the Federation, “Oh Land of Beauty!”

Georges, born in New Town, St. Kitts on May 1, 1955, was 64.

“Kenrick Georges effortlessly encapsulated a boundless love and patriotic devotion for our newly established nation in 1983 with the composition of a deeply moving and magnificent ode to the country’s beauty and tranquility, which is widely and rightly considered to be one of the world’s best national anthems,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said while reflecting on Mr. Georges’ lasting legacy.

“Over 35 years later, our national anthem remains an iconic masterpiece that will forever leave an indelible impression on all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis and on all of our lives,” he added.

“When our national anthem is played in the days ahead, particularly during our 36th Independence Anniversary celebrations next month, I encourage all of us to sing every word sweetly and lustily, remembering the tender thoughts and the conscientious care that went into its creation and the touching meaning behind it,” he said.“Indeed, Kenrick Georges lived a life of meaning, and we are most indebted to his sterling contribution, which will always be a central thread in our country’s rich tapestry.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis extended deepest sympathy to Kenrick Georges’ wife, Bernice; his children, Deidre, Gigi, Keneel, Kenijah, Kenisha, Kenricia and Kenrick, and his grandchildren.