PM Harris gets update on homes to be built by Venezuelan Government

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis has been updated on the 50 homes that are set to be built in St. Kitts and Nevis by the Government of Venezuela as both countries continue to strengthen their build their bilateral relationship.

The homes will be the Venezuelan Family type petrocasas and will form part of the government’s recently launched housing policy.

The petrocasas homes are constructed from by-products of Venezuela’s oil refining industry. PVC panels are fitted together on a concrete base then filled with concrete, steel and iron girders to make the petrocasas. The houses measure approximately 70 square metres (753 square feet) and, in Venezuela, they typically have three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living and dining rooms, a kitchen and a metallic tile roof. The petrocasas can be assembled in a little over a week and cost close to 50 percent less than conventional homes. Thermal insulation also makes them cooler than conventional homes.

Earlier this Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris visited Venezuela and during a highly successful meeting in the capital city of Caracas, the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodríguez, provided the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis with an update on the donation of the petrocasas.

On Wednesday a delegation from Venezuela made a return visit to PM Harris to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries.

During Wednesday’s visit a communique from the Office of the Prime Minister reports that Dr. Harris was again updated on the promise made by the President Nicolás Maduro administration to donate fifty “petrocasas” houses.

The delegation was led by Venezuela’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi, who was set to inspect the locations that have been identified for the petrocasas homes.

“We came with a team that will be inspecting and reviewing a couple of sites – four sites actually – and we will determine, with the support and advice of the government where the lands are more affordable to build those housing projects,” Minister Li Causi said.

The Venezuelan minister disclosed that they have been doing similar projects all around the region

“In Dominica right now we are building after the storm last year and that tragedy and we have been doing the same project all around the region, so for us it’s important for us to be here PM. We also came with a delegation to discuss some finance matters that had been raised in the last ALBA Summit – the 14th ALBA Summit – that we had in our country last week.”

Prime Minister Harris then conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to President Nicolás Maduro for his support to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We want to express on behalf of the government and people and in particular those poor and needy people who will benefit from this housing initiative our deep thanks to the president of Venezuela, his government and people for their consistent support.”

Dr. Harris added that in return the Federation will do all it can to support Venezuela.

“Venezuela has in St. Kitts and Nevis a very strong ally and certainly we intend to reciprocate where we can in terms of advancing too their agenda internationally and otherwise.”