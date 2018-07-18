(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris listened to concerns and suggestions from residents in a personal and convenient setting with a goal to assist individuals as much as possible.

This was done on July 18 as Prime Minister Harris, the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven, met with scores of individuals from within and outside of his constituency. The meetings were held during two sessions at the Prime Minister’s Constituency Office in Tabernacle Village.

Matters discussed between Dr. Harris and his constituents ranged from very personal issues to general matters dealing with housing, employment, requests for land, information on the recently launched property ownership financing programme, as well as opportunities for young people.

Prime Minister Harris regularly utilizes one-on-one consultations to positively engage his constituents and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community. He also regularly hosts town hall meetings around St. Kitts, constituency walk-throughs and monthly community health walks; all of which give residents the opportunity to socialize with their prime minister.

Dr. Harris’ community outreach activities continue this weekend with another of his Monthly Health Walks Saturday, July 21. The walk will be held entirely in Constituency Number Three, commencing at Greenlands.

Sunday, July 22, Prime Minister Harris will join the regular congregation of the Good News Baptist Church in Lime Kiln for worship, starting at 10 am.