Statement by Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13, 2018

My Fellow Citizens and Residents,

Today, our Nation’s Mothers are being celebrated and honoured by children and families who are thinking, saying and singing, “Thank God for a Mother like mine. My dear precious Mother means so much to me. She has always been so true and kind.”

This Mother’s Day, messages of love and gratitude from near and far permeate our homes, churches and airwaves, while gifts, flowers and special family meals also show the Nation’s Moms that we cherish them all.

It is my wish that this spirit of togetherness, communion and camaraderie strengthens and unites our families, homes and communities as we acknowledge the redeeming nature of Motherly Love.

Oh, how sweet is this love! It has been and is so freely given to us not only by our Mothers, but also by women who serve as caregivers, guardians and mentors, day by day guiding, nurturing, supporting and teaching countless children despite them not being their own.

On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I thank and recognize all of our Federation’s Moms and Mother Figures for their essential role in shaping and safeguarding our society’s future.

Mommy, Mom, Momma, Aunty, Goddy, or however you are lovingly called, you should know that on this Mother’s Day – and, indeed, every day – we affirm and applaud your selfless devotion and immeasurable contributions.

Happy Mother’s Day!