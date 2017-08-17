PM Harris lauds Kim Collins as standard bearer of excellent, perseverance

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, is lauding Kim Collins, world athletics champion, as an international standard bearer for excellence and perseverance and for making St. Kitts and Nevis proud. The prime minister made the comment while congratulating Collins on his most recent achievement.

Recognised as a sprint icon, Collins was overwhelmingly elected to serve on the IAAF’s Athletes’ Commission for the next quadrennial, effective Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2021.

The International Association of Athletics Associations (IAAF) was established in 1912 to set standards for competitive athletics globally.

Collins, now 41, has set an impressive record throughout his career. In 1996, Collins ran in his first Olympics and made it past the first round when it was said he couldn’t. In 2000, he made it to the Olympic finals when it was said that not only was St. Kitts-Nevis too small to produce an Olympic finalist, but it was also said that Collins’ small frame was not adequate to propel him into the world’s elite.

In 2002, he won the Commonwealth Championship when it was said that no small island athlete will be able to overcome the British or the Jamaicans. In 2003, Collins won World Championship gold. Again, he achieved this feat when it was felt he had no chance to win. In 2011, it was said that he didn’t have it in him to reach another World Championship finals and he did by winning a Bronze medal and leading Team SKN to its first World Championship relay medal.

In 2016, it was said for many years before that no one could run under 10 seconds after passing the age of 35. Collins ran 9.93 seconds at age 40.

It is this illustrious career that earned him his new accolade when, on Aug. 14, Collins was elected to the IAAF Athletes Commission with more votes than anyone else. This occurred after it was felt that Collins had no chance against nominees from the larger countries like Germany, Canada and the United States. Collins has persevered at every step of his legendary career and has performed at the highest level of excellence for 20 years. He is the standard of excellence and perseverance, and continues to defy the odds.

The St. Kitts and Nevis prime minister acknowledged Collins as an outstanding role model for the young people of the federation when his humble beginnings and solid determination to succeed are taken into account. Collins grew up in the communities of McKnight, Newtown and Market Street. Today he is the fastest 40-year-old in history, a seven-time World Championship medalist, a Commonwealth champion, a world champion, a five-time Olympian and a member on the board of the world governing body in athletics.

In congratulating the sprint icon, Harris reiterated a sentiment made prior when he said that Collins’ legacy will be not only one of excellence, but also of unity.

“On behalf of the government of St. Kitts-Nevis and the entire nation, I congratulate Kim Collins on his latest achievement in his election to the IAAF Athletes Commission,” Harris said. “Collins’ legacy will not only be one of perseverance and excellence, but no doubt it will go beyond the track. Collins’ legacy, as far as our country is concerned, is his ability to unite us all, just as he did in 2003 when he brought all of us together in unity in support of his tremendous success. Today, his election to the IAAF Commission stirs similar emotions of togetherness and unity as all of us are proud of his continued exhibition of excellence and perseverance at the highest International level.”