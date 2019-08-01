There are a number of exciting career opportunities in the modern Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force – vacancies that require specialized skill sets in service of the nation – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris told the Federal Parliament Tuesday.

The prime minister noted there are currently 43 vacancies within the Force, several of which do not fit the conventional thinking about what it means to be a police officer, urging citizens and residents to give law enforcement due consideration when choosing a career path

Noting the traditional role of a police officer has evolved to become more multifaceted, he highlighted the need for skills in Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) technology.

“It requires people versed in ICTs (Information and Communication Technologies),” Prime Minister Harris said, hinting to the continued expansion of the programme that will require persons to install, maintain, monitor, and perform other duties.

Three hundred and forty-five surveillance cameras were recently mounted in Basseterre and surrounding communities under Phase I of a citizen safety programme undertaken by the government.

“As we invest in our Forensic Lab … we see the need for people with a particular scientific proficiency to come to fill vacancies in the Police Force,” Dr. Harris continued. “As we develop a new strategic arm of intelligence gathering we see the need for persons with a broad array of skill sets to come and to be part of our Police Force.”

It was also pointed out ongoing reforms to modernize the judicial system will also create opportunities to serve the nation.