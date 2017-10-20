PM Harris responds to passport story as ‘malicious’

Statement by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis,

the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris,

in response to ‘malicious’ article in Caribbean News Now

October 20th, 2017

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris expresses strong objection to a spurious report titled “St. Kitts-Nevis PM now revealed to hold Dominica diplomatic passport,” which was posted by the online publication Caribbean News Now yesterday, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

Furthermore, the prime minister rejects this story, as well as the demonstrably falsified image of a passport accompanying it, as utterly baseless and malicious.

Prime Minister Harris categorically denies having a Dominica diplomatic passport or any other passport. He has never had a Dominican diplomatic passport or a passport from any other country except for this beloved Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis is disappointed that this shameless piece of inflammatory propaganda – which was initially circulated on social media by St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party supporters – would make its way into a publication professing to cover regional news based on journalistic merit, professionalism and media standards.

Harris and his legal counsel are exploring all necessary avenues to correct the record, protect his good name and ensure that all those involved in propagating this lie are held to account.