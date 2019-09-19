Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris urged Kittitians and Nevisians to remain focused on the task of nation building as the twin island Federation marks 36 years of nationhood and thousands took time out to reflect on the significance of this milestone Thursday.

“Independence Day is more than just a time when we celebrate who we are. It is a time when we give God thanks for His blessings, grace, favour and mercy on our young developing Nation. It is a time when we envisage a better and brighter future and it is a time when we dedicate ourselves to building that bright new future,” Prime Minister Harris said while delivering his annual Independence Day message to the nation.

The prime minister went on to state that through unity, Kittitians and Nevisians can confidently face the social, economic, political and cultural challenges and seek to further advance the well-being of the people and the resilience of the nation.

“Every Independence Day we should be gathering as a people who are safer, more prosperous, more united than the year before,” Dr. Harris added. “That is why my government has invested more money on public safety and security. We are encouraged by the very dramatic reduction in gang related homicides, and by the peace and goodwill which abound. We thank our law enforcement officers, the families and various intervention teams for their outreach to the marginalized and vulnerable groups. We support the changes in mindset that have occasioned this significant period of peace and stability.”

Prime Minister Harris urged that as each citizen and resident recommit to nation building “let us cast divisiveness aside and the politics of resentment.”

“Creating wedge issues to promote in-fighting among our people not only undermines national unity which is an imperative for nation building. Further it undermines the ideals and aspirations of our people and vitiates the productive efforts so necessary for building a land of shared prosperity for all,” he added

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating this year’s Independence anniversary under the theme, “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36.”