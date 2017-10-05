Photo (L-R): Head of the CIU Les Khan; Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris; the minister of state with responsibility for health, Sen. the Hon. Wendy Phipps; Senior Minister the Hon. Vance Amory; Deputy Financial Secretary Calvin Edwards; adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Howard Richardson.

PM Harris welcomes economist Howard Richardson to Ministry of Finance

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prominent economist Howard Richardson has joined the Ministry of Finance as a senior adviser, bringing with him years of knowledge and experience that could only serve to bolster the operations and functionality of the ministry.

Richardson’s appointment to the position was first announced by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris during his press conference Oct. 3 at the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

In welcoming Richardson to his new position, Prime Minister Harris, who is also the minister of finance, said Richardson brings “a wealth of experience garnered from his stint both in the private and public sectors. In fact, he had worked in that ministry [Ministry of Finance] and was a senior officer dealing with budgetary matters.”

Richardson served as a senior economist in the Ministry of Finance and director of economic affairs in the Ministry of International Trade under the former administration, and as an executive officer at the Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Richardson also held several prominent roles within the private sector, including serving as general manager of Carib Supplies St. Kitts-Nevis Ltd.