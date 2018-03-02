Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Hon. Timothy Harris reported that luxury hotels are showing “keen interest” in operating in St. Kitts and Nevis, later noting, “In a matter of weeks, I shall be able to say definitively which are the three luxury hotel resorts [that] are seeking us out.” Prime Minister Harris went on to note that, “…you will be delighted – as all of us in the Cabinet are – to know that one of the three luxury hotel brands is the Ritz-Carlton.”

PM Harris will address matters of national interest Wednesday

From the Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris will update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest during his monthly press conference Wednesday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

It will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public.

You can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Sugar City (90.3) FM, WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (96.1, 95.9, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).