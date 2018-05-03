PM Harris wishes media practitioners happy ‘World Press Freedom Day’

From the Office of the Prime Minister

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2018, which is being celebrated today, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris extends his warmest congratulations and best wishes to every member of the press in St. Kitts and Nevis and, indeed, around the world.

“Today, the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill 2018 had its second reading in the National Assembly, sending a clear and firm message that my government is serious about ensuring and enshrining the right to information in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Harris said today.

Reflecting on the work of professional journalists in safeguarding democracy and ensuring good governance and transparency, the prime minister also said, “My government shares an affinity with our country’s broadcast, print, online and social media practitioners because, like them, we strive every day to serve the interests of the people. We therefore welcome and applaud a free, responsible press that diligently promotes debate, fairness, knowledge and informed decision-making, and on behalf of the people of this great country, we say thank you.”

Prime Minister Harris went on to note that “my government and I take this opportunity to commend all of the journalists who express keen interest in elucidating our plans, programmes and policies for the benefit of their audiences and readership, as well as the whole citizenry. We encourage you all to ask questions and keep us accountable, and that’s why my government and I interact with you with such frequency, taking your phone calls and organizing monthly press conferences and regular town hall meetings, for instance – so that you can help us advance the public’s right to know.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, and every day, we honour and recognize your service and value to society.”