Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris used the occasion of the nation’s 36th anniversary of Independence to host a series of bilateral meetings with visiting ambassadors and representatives of allied nations and organizations.

The prime minister met with Her Excellency Linda S. Taglialatela, Ambassador of the United States of America; Arthur H.W. Williams, High Commissioner of Jamaica; Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India; Magdy Soliman Martinez, Permanent Representative for United Nations Development Programme, and High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya, Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri — all of whom were in the twin island Federation to be a part of the celebrations to mark St. Kitts and Nevis’ anniversary of nationhood Thursday.

The dignitaries used the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Harris and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the country’s attainment of 36 years of independence, as well as provide updates on matters of mutual benefit.

Also gracing the Federation to join in the celebrations were His Excellency Priyo Iswanto, Ambassador of Indonesia; Marie LeGault, High Commissioner of Canada; Rueben Rahming, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; Lumka Yengeni, High Commissioner of South Africa; Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India and their delegations; Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic and Mrs. Martinez, and Ambassador of Finland, His Excellency Pertti Ikonen.

Other foreign dignitaries included Marc Mertillo, Chargé D’affaires of the Embassy of France and Mrs. Mertillo; Honourable Yaser Al Abdulla, Minister Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar; Ruth Delany, Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand; Edward Munn, Head of Political and Communications Team, British High Commission; Adhra Almonsoori, Head of the Caribbean Diplomatic Section, United Arab Emirates (UAE); Luis Mala, First Counsellor of the European Union to CARICOM, and Johnny Hodgson, Delegate of Presidency for Southern Caribbean Autonomous Region of the Republic of Nicaragua.

The visiting dignitaries witnessed the annual Independence Day Ceremonial Parade at the Warner Park stadium and were also present for the Toast to the Nation by His Excellency the Governor General and Prime Minister Harris at the SKNDF Headquarters at Camp Springfield.