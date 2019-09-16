Kittitians and Nevisians at home and abroad reflected on the invaluable sacrifice and contributions to nation building by five outstanding sons of the soil Monday as hundreds, including His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton and Cabinet ministers led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, gathered at the National Heroes Park for the annual ceremony to pays tribute to the foremost nation builders.

Nation builders the late Right Excellencies Sir Robert L. Bradshaw, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph N. France and Sir Simeon Daniel, as well as the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, the only living National Hero were honoured.

“As we consider our future and plan the way ahead, we should never forget our past. The sacrifices which were made by our forebears in the struggle against slavery, colonialism and racial discrimination are important in understanding who we are today,” Prime Minister Harris said in his speech to mark the occasion. “It is right that we remember and recognise the significance of their struggle as the foundation of our sovereign state. They are the drum-majors for freedom and human rights, and a voice for workers at the workplace. As a nation, we have had our trials and tribulations, but importantly we have triumphed and emerged independent and free.”

The prime minister added that all of the nation’s heroes displayed immense dedication and service to the country.

“Their passion and work on behalf of our people serve as the benchmark for all who seek office in St. Kitts and Nevis and light the way to delivering freedom, justice and welfare to the wonderful people of our islands,” Dr. Harris said, noting there has been significant progress in socio-economic development, and the personal advancement of ordinary people. “Our national heroes would be pleased at how we have consolidated our economic freedom and created a better standard of living for thousands of people in the short period of less than five years.”