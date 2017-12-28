PM: Nevisians ‘sent clear message of substance, unity’ in recent election

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, received boisterous applause at Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony for the new Nevis Island Administration Cabinet when he said the people of Nevis sent a clear message during their local elections Dec. 18. “…You, the people of Nevis, when it mattered most, sent a clear message that, yes, performance matters, but people matter more,” he said, adding that democracy requires the full involvement of the citizens. “Democracy requires that you stay attuned and focused.”

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) party secured a solid win of four out of five seats over the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), resulting in the Honourable Mark Brantley being sworn in as premier of Nevis the next day.

The CCM, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) comprise the highly popular government of National Unity, which was sworn in 34 months ago after a resounding victory in the federal elections Feb. 16, 2015. The candidates affiliated with Team Unity won seven out of the 11 federal seats.

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis noted that “…you hear a lot of voices and it becomes critically important to be able to discern what is the real truth out there, and the people of Nevis sent a clear message…and it was a beautiful message that ricochets in St. Kitts and ricochets all over the world, that… the Unity creation of the people is stronger than ever going forward.”

The loud applause of the exuberant crowd that packed the park in Charlestown reverberated as Prime Minister Harris spoke, then added “…you have shown the world that a people well-informed can distinguish between noise and substance – and just as you have done, we will do in 2020, distinguish again noise from substance. Congratulations for choosing substance!”

Harris expressed delight at being able to work again “with another Nevis Island Administration that will put the people of Nevis first. It is a delight for us at the federal level to welcome the CCM back again and to welcome the Hon. Mark Brantley [former deputy premier of Nevis] in the elevated position that you, the people, have bestowed on him as the honourable premier of the island of Nevis.”