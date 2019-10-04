Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris spent the most part of his day on Wednesday visiting various establishments and residences throughout Constituency Seven, which he represents in the National Assembly.

As the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven for over 25 years, Dr. Harris regularly engages with his constituents to determine their needs and follows up to ensure that they are met. Wednesday’s tour was another example of his efforts and desire to remain connected to the people whom he serves.

Dr. Harris visited the homes of several residents whom he had assisted in achieving improved living conditions. The Prime Minister also interacted with community enhancement workers attached to the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) and visited the construction site for the new home base of the Explorers Youth Clubs located at Mol-Phil Extension in Phillip’s Village.

“What we are attempting to do through the Explorers is to find organized activities for young people to come together, to learn to live together, to make friends and also at the same time to develop a positive attitude to law and order in the country. The leadership for the Explorers Club is drawn from the police and is part of the community support,” the prime minister said. “We want young people to develop an interest in policing and law enforcement so later we don’t have to go to Grenada or St. Vincent or any other country for that matter [for police recruits] because we have a steady flow of young people interested in keeping their country safe.”

The construction of the $2.4 million dollar facility is being carried out by a local building company, M & D Construction Services, based in Phillip’s Village.

“I’m happy for the opportunity that it has provided and this is also for this contractor the largest single project that he has undertaken, so if he delivers on time and in budget this would be the strongest testimonial to his capacity,” Dr. Harris said.

Prime Minister Harris regularly hosts events that gives his constituents opportunities to interact directly with their elected representative, including his constituency walkthroughs, one-on-one consultations, monthly health walks and public meetings.