PM, police high command welcome 29 new recruits from Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Twenty-nine eager young men from the neighbouring OECS islands of Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have answered the call to serve as officers in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

This comes as a result of the renewed recruitment drive locally and regionally undertaken by the Service Improvement Directorate to attract individuals with strong academic and technical backgrounds and sound moral character to serve as officers in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. The Service Improvement Directorate is led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy.

The 29 new police recruits arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis at the RLB International Airport May 9. Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley and Deputy Commissioner Brandy, were present for the arrival of the second batch of recruits from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Harris used the opportunity to thank the men for choosing to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in law enforcement. “We hope that your experience will be a learning one and a very positive one,” he said. “Certainly, you will learn about other people in the Caribbean, you will learn about St. Kitts and Nevis in particular, and you will learn what it is to be a law enforcement officer.”

Harris told the aspiring police officers that by answering the call to serve, they have signaled their intention to uphold the laws of the land and to do what is necessary to safeguard the peace and security for residents, citizens and visitors of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The police everywhere have a responsibility to serve and protect people, keep our societies safe and help us maintain and minimize elements of crime within our countries,” Harris said. “We will be counting on you to help make St. Kitts and Nevis the best place in which people can live, people can work, and people can enjoy life,.” Harris assured the recruits that the St. Kitts and Nevis government is fully committed to assisting the efforts of the police.

Commissioner Queeley joined Prime Minister Harris in thanking the recruits for their interest in serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. “There are great opportunities to be had serving within this organization and we look forward to engaging you in a very meaningful way so that we can not only contribute to your growth and development, but you will contribute to the growth and development of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.