PM salutes Lt. Col. Wallace for his years of dedicated service

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The invaluable and unwavering service retired Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace gave to the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) as its commander for 15 years, as well as his 40 years of distinguished service to the country’s security apparatus, was duly recognized Feb. 28 during a special Retirement and Change of Command Parade and Ceremony at the Defence Force Headquarters at Camp Springfield.

Colonel Wallace officially proceeded on his retirement from the force effective March 1, with Major J. Anthony Comrie assuming command of the SKNDF.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris joined Governor-General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, other members of his Team Unity Cabinet, members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Board, the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, family members and the rank and file of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force at Wednesday’s ceremony, where he wished Commander Wallace well and thanked him for his many years of service in helping to maintain the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors to our shores.

Addressing the ceremony, Harris said, “My government has relied on the commander’s background, his expertise and experience in matters of national security. He has presented himself very well on every occasion over the last three years, in which he frequented the Cabinet for discussions on issues of national security. Commander Wallace has given invaluable input as a member of the National Defence Council, which held its inaugural meeting in October 2017, and as a member of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Board, which held its first meeting in January 2016.”

Moreover, the prime minister stated that the nation in general owes a debt of gratitude to Wallace “for his contributions in helping to inspire and lead the men and women of our security apparatus to give yeoman service to step up their fight against crime in loyal service to our country.”

Harris, who also serves as minister of national security, further commended Wallace for the way in which he inspired the young and impressionable men and women who signed up to join the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force. “You would hear him at every passing out parade for the new defence force recruits saying, ‘be proud of your uniform, be proud of serving your country. I want you to know that the whole nation is grateful for your service. Stand tall and proud. Remember to work hard; your achievements are well deserving; use these to spur yourselves to greater heights, not just in the force but throughout your life.’ I believe that the recruits hung on to his every word because Commander Wallace walked the talk.”

In describing Major Comrie as a worthy successor to Lt. Col. Wallace, Harris noted, “During his tenure at the Coast Guard, Major Comrie made the personal development of his staff a priority and as he is elevated today, 80 percent of the officers there now have a first degree. I think this is an outstanding achievement.”

Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace joined the defence force in 1978. In 1981-82, he moved to the police force, and later came back to the defence force in 1997. In 2003, he was appointed commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

His successor, Major J. Anthony Comrie, served as head of the Coast Guard Unit since May 2010. He holds a master’s degree from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy in Washington, D.C.