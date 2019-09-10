The necessary yet sometimes underappreciated work carried out by sanitation officers in St. Kitts was highlighted during the 17th Sanitation Workers’ Appreciation Day thanksgiving service hosted by the Apostolic Faith Mission in Basseterre Sunday.

The special service was organized in an effort to show appreciation to the dedicated men and women of the Parks and Beaches Unit, employees of Public and Environmental Health, Public Works, the Solid Waste Management Corporation, the Water Department, and other related agencies who help to keep the Federation clean, and was attended by a number of senior government officials.

“By remembering you, Pastor [Lincoln] Hazell and the church and all who are committed towards nation building begin to recognize that those who are cutting the grass, that those who are cleaning, that those who are doing all manner of things in the nature of environmental health they are just as important as any of us,” Prime Minister Harris reminded all in attendance. “They are just as important as the prime minister, they are just as important as the pastor, they are just as important as the teacher [and] the nurse.”

Link to PM Harris’ Remarks



Some 15 sanitation workers were recognized for their service to the nation. Prime Minister Harris also applauded the efforts of Pastor Hazell and his congregation for their commitment towards the uplifting of sanitation workers year after year through the thanksgiving service.

Health Minister, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, also expressed words of appreciation to the sanitation workers for safeguarding the health of the nation and for providing services that are essential to our way of life.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, was also in attendance.