BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Unity must pervade every aspect of life in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said while delivering welcome remarks during his Jan. 5 Fourth Annual Gala Event.

“Unity of purpose must drive our nation to new heights of greatness,” Dr. Harris said. “Unity must be our mantra and modus operandi. Unity must be felt in all institutions: our schools, our churches, our community groups, our Parliament and our Government. We are reminded of Psalm 133: How pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in Unity.”

Prime Minister Harris then commended “the revitalizing spirit” that brought Team Unity – the coalition of three parties, namely the Concerned Citizens’ Movement (CCM), the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) – together, noting that, “Making history is nothing new for us.”

“Indeed, the formation of Team Unity was a historic first in the manner and care in which it was founded,” the prime minister said. “Today, that historic coming together of rival political parties, putting country and people above self and party, has been one of the truly historic accomplishments of the Team Unity movement.

“Political pundits have marvelled that we have been a model of how unity governments ought to work. We came together not out of political convenience necessitated by the arithmetic of general election outcomes but rather, long before elections, we determined that it was in the country’s best interest that we come together and share a common vision for the development of this great country that we all love and cherish.”

In his New Year’s Day Message to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis on Jan. 1, Dr. Harris gave some striking examples of how his Team Unity administration has advanced the good governance agenda a lot further than its predecessors.

“We have opened up the state-owned broadcasting station, ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, to the extent that news items are made of press conferences by the Opposition – a historic first,” Dr. Harris said. “Another historic first during the last 20-plus years has been the airing of the Christmas Day address by the Leader of the Opposition on state-owned radio and TV. This facility was never given to former leaders of the Opposition.”