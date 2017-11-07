PM: ‘St. Kitts and Nevis has much to gain as a nation under God’

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The twin-island federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has much to gain as a nation by holding onto the word of God, said Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris as he addressed the regular and visiting congregation of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sandy Point Nov. 5. The prime minister regularly worships at various churches of different denominations across the federation.

Harris told the gathering: “We hope that by our own example as a government – showing a commitment to the work of God and the love of God – we certainly can encourage others into that path. In our constitution, we say that we are a nation under God. We allow our churches the freedom to worship and to engage and we certainly know what a good thing it is to have an active church in the community.”

Sunday’s service at the Calvary Baptist Church was led by Assistant Pastor Collin Mulley, with a special presentation from guest speaker Bishop Ron Collins.

Following his highly spirited and motivational sermon, Collins anointed Harris in front of the entire congregation and prayed for God’s grace and divine will to guide the prime minister as he carries out his duties and responsibilities as leader of the twin-island federation.

Because it believes in the importance of God and the church to nation-building, the Team Unity administration created a Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, which is headed by Senior Minister and Premier of Nevis the Hon. Vance Amory. Bishop Ron Collins is the Ministry’s acting Permanent Secretary.

Through that ministry, the government has sought to ensure the faith-based community has a voice in all facets of national development, particularly as it relates to addressing the issue of crime and violence.

In August, representatives of the St. Kitts Christian Council, the St. Kitts Evangelical Association and the Nevis Evangelical Association met with the prime minister, the National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. Stewart Saunders, and other high-level officials of the national security apparatus at Government Headquarters.