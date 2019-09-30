Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will continue his outreach to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Diaspora when he meets with nationals living in Miami Monday at the Holy Family Episcopal Church.

The consultation in Miami is coming on the heels of a highly successful Diaspora Forum with nationals living in the Tri-State area on Thursday at Eastwood Manor in the Bronx attended by close to 300 hundred nationals. The success of the meeting in New York inspired nationals living in Miami to reach out to the prime minister’s delegation for a similar event.

Prime Minister Harris will be supported by Cabinet colleagues the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure et al; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Health et al, and Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron.

The Holy Family Episcopal Church is located at 18501 NW 7th Ave., Miami Gardens, Florida. The meeting will commence at 7:30 p.m.