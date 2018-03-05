Mohammed Asaria, PM Harris and Bernhard 'BB' Bohnenberger
PM’s remarks at hotel signing ceremony released 

Range Developments, the developer of the luxury five-star beach resort Park Hyatt St. Kitts, is bringing the Six Senses luxury five-star hotel brand to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.   

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris’ remarks at the signing ceremony for the luxury five-star Six Senses St. Kitts hotel held March 4 will broadcast at the following times: 

Monday, March 5th on ZIZ Radio: 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m 

Monday, March 5th on ZIZ TV: 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

Tuesday, March 6th on ZIZ Radio: 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. 

Tuesday, March 6th on ZIZ TV: 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

