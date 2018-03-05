PM’s remarks at hotel signing ceremony released

Range Developments, the developer of the luxury five-star beach resort Park Hyatt St. Kitts, is bringing the Six Senses luxury five-star hotel brand to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris' remarks at the signing ceremony for the luxury five-star Six Senses St. Kitts hotel held March 4

