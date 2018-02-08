Pogson Medical Centre in St. Kitts receives washing machine from Delta Petroleum

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The staff at the Pogson Medical Center in Sandy Point can now have full use of a new Whirlpool washing machine donated by Delta Petroleum Feb. 8.

“We are indeed happy to be here this morning to accept this washing machine from Delta Petroleum,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Constituency Five Representative the Honourable Shawn Richards as he thanked Delta for its continued support in the Sandy Point community. “Once more, Delta Petroleum is in the Sandy Point community giving support.”

The Hon. Sen. Wendy Phipps, minister of state with responsibility for health, also expressed her thanks on behalf of the Ministry of Health for Delta’s demonstrated corporate social responsibility in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We consider this a very touching gesture,” she said. “It is a well-needed piece of equipment for Pogson right now, so we sincerely appreciate the timeliness of the gift. It is this type of public-private partnership approach to development and to the rendering of social services that we continue to look forward to as we continue to build St. Kitts and Nevis.”

https://youtu.be/XTlUIWJHRxo