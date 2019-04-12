The Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Old Road on April 09, 2019.

Police believe two masked men entered a restaurant on Station Street, confronted a female cashier and demanded money at close to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The men had what appeared to be firearms. They took two cellular phones and a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.