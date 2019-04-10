The Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Basseterre on April 7, 2019.

Police said their investigations have revealed three masked men entered a restaurant on Wellington Road and demanded money at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. One of them had what appeared to be a firearm. They robbed the customers present of their money and also took a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.