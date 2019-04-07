The Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred in Nevis on Friday.

A preliminary police investigation indicates that Brazziers man was attacked by three (3) armed masked men when he returned home about 1 p.m. and was about to enter his yard. The police allege the attackers demanded money and managed to escape with a small sum of cash. They also are said to have fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The man transported to the Alexandra Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged.

The scene was visited and processed by members of the Forensic Unit and items of evidential value were taken into custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department by dialing 469-5392 or their nearest police station.