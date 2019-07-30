Over 300 registered children ages 5-18 years old will spend the next two weeks at a youth camp organized by the Community Policing National Intervention Team within the Ministry of National Security.

The third annual event, themed “Building a Better Future with a Strong Foundation,” and running from July 28 to Aug. 4 at the Dr. William Connor Primary School, officially opened Monday.

“Youth camps such as this is one type of programming that reflects an experiential learning model that has been shown to generate interest in young people and by which they develop varied life skills,” Acting Minister of National Security, Attorney General Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., noted at the opening ceremony. “Camps such as this not only include fun activities but provide hands on learn-by-doing activities that build capacity in young people for youth development. Through involvement in youth camp activities our youth become equipped and prepared for future educational career and life successes.”

Most of the participants are members of the nine Explorers Group implemented under the community policing umbrella. Byron noted the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has embraced the changing role of policing by enhancing community engagement through hosting the camp.

The clubs are based in Molineux-Phillips’, Lodge, Shadwell, Old Road, St. Peters, St. Paul’s, Trinity, Cayon, and Newtown, and Byron expressed hope those who are not yet members of any group or an Explorers Group, would encourage their parents to let them join.

The programme of activities includes guest speakers from the Police High Command and community leaders; a train ride on the Scenic Railway; a walk-a-thon; fun-day; fire safety; spelling bee; camp march; and community cleanups

“I wish to stress the importance of volunteerism as a critical part of youth development programmes,” Byron said. “If we are to build a strong foundation as the theme suggests volunteering by those in the community is of paramount importance. We must train our young people to cross the gap that is communicating across generations, working with people of all ages, including helping older folks in our community. We must assist the young people in building communication, and conflict resolution skills.”