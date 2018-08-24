BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A search operation has been launched for a man feared missing-at-sea.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Coast Guard conducted searches at sea, while members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force conducted searches on land. Additional search operations by the Police and Coast Guard are scheduled today.

At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, Police received a report that 71-year-old Curiel Robinson of Charlestown had gone swimming and did not return.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Thursday at 6 a.m., Robinson met with another person. Robinson, enquiries revealed, swam from Fort Charles heading towards Jessups, while the other person walked to the same area. The last place Curiel Robinson was seen was somewhere off the Charlestown Pier. At the time of this report, he had not been heard from.

The Police spoke with a number of persons in the area, but are still urging anyone who might have seen something or know anything regarding this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391/5392.