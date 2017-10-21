Police and Fire Department investigating downtown fire

An electrical fault is suspected as the cause of a fire that destroyed part of office and restaurant complex Tuesday morning in downtown Basseterre.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) are investigating a fire that occurred on Fort Street.

The building houses Ashbury’s administration office and retail store, the Lemongrass Restaurant, Reliance Travel Agency and a photo studio.

According to information gathered by the Observer the fire started just before 6 a.m. and originated in the top floor of the building before spreading to other parts of the edifice.

Preliminary investigations according to Fire Chief Everett O’Garro indicated that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

According to a statement by the RSCNPF,the SKNFRS responded to a report of a fire at the Lemon Grass Restaurant. Upon arrival at the scene the crew observed fire coming from the upper section of the building that houses the Lemon Grass Restaurant and Ashbury’s.

“The men quickly went into action to extinguish the fire and they were able to contain the fire to that area. They later observed that the fire was not at the Lemon Grass Restaurant, but at an office also located on the upper level which was used by Ashbury’s. All the contents of that office were destroyed and the ceiling received considerable damage.”

The statement further indicated that on the northern side of the affected area is an office run by Reliance Agency and on the Southern side is a photo studio with both receiving minor smoke and water damage as a result of the extinguishing operations.

“Additionally, the downstairs business section of Ashbury’s received water damage as a result of the extinguishing operation as well.”