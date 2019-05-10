The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Sports Club will be having a health walk on May 18.

The walk will commence at the Police Training School at 6:00 a.m. and will proceed east on Pound Road, then onto the Kim Collins Highway, F.T. Williams Highway, south on the road by Gillard’s Gas Station, down Victoria Road, East on Cayon Street and back to the Police Training School.

The Club is inviting health-conscious enthusiasts to participate in the upcoming walk. The goal of the walk is to empower wellness and fitness in the move towards a healthier federation.