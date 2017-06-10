Police Hold Youth for Questioning in Triple Shooting

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A 17-year-old male is currently in police custody for questioning in relation to Tuesday’s triple shooting incident in Rawlins Village, St. Paul’s.

The incident resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

Information reaching the Observer relayed that the three individuals were among a group inside a Rawlins Village home when a lone gunman opened fire.

The three injured individuals were transported to the JNF hospital, where Jahma Francis, 32, succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

Francis, as The Observer understands, was a member of the St. Paul’s Football Club and played for the team for multiple years.

The other two victims have only been identified as an 18-year-old male resident of Willet’s Project and a 22-year-old male resident of Willet’s Estate.

The shooting incident in St. Paul’s came just three days after a double homicide in Taylor Village that saw the killing of Dennis “Bun Up” Liburd, 46, of Lower West Bourne Street, who died on the scene, while the other victim was identified as businessman Sean “Spajal” Smith of Taylor’s, who died at the hospital later that evening.

Information reaching this publication states the two men were in the yard of the home of Smith when they were ambushed by unknown assailants just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Three days later, police confirmed that two people of interest were taken into custody for questioning relating to the incidents. Smith was a popular individual who offered cell phone repair service to people on the island.

Those incidents follow the killing of a young female on Nevis late Friday evening after she returned home from work.

The Violent Crimes Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police force is investigating these incidents. The latest homicides round the total number to 14 for 2017 in St. Kitts and Nevis.