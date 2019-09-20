Police are investigating an accident that occurred Thursday in the Needsmust area in which the driver was injured.

The accident occurred at about 7 a.m. and involved a vehicle owned by Courtesy Car Rental and was being driven by Dwayne Sabin of Ottleys Village. Sabin was heading towards the round-about when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a section of the entrance at FLOW’s Headquarters, police said.

Sabin, who sustained minor injuries to the face and a fractured wrist, was transported to the JNF hospital in a Police vehicle where he was treated for his injuries and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.