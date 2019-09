Police are investigating an incident at sea after responding to a report of a drowning Thursday at a beach at the South East Peninsula.

72-year-old Gregory Dean Vematsu, of California, U.S.A, went snorkelling with his wife at Banana Beach when he experienced difficulty at sea and drowned, police said.

The District Medical Doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

Technicians from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.