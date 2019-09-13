Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred Tuesday in the Gingerland area, seriously injuring one person.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. involving a vehicle owned by TDC and driven by Samuel Parris of Craddock Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling from Rawlins Village towards the Island Main Road. When the driver got to Hard Times in the vicinity of the Old Corn Mill, he lost control and collided with a tree. There were two other passengers in the vehicle at the time.

All occupants of the vehicle were taken to the Alexandria Hospital for medical attention. One of the passengers, Garry Richardson of Stoney Grove, sustained a broken leg and a wound to the stomach. He is currently warded in stable condition. The driver sustained minor injuries, while the other passenger was unhurt. Both were discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.