Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was injured Monday, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting close to Lodge Project at approximately 8:45 p.m., where 29-year-old Glenville Williams of Lodge Project was shot and injured by an unknown masked assailant, police said.

The victim was transported to the Mary Charles Hospital in a private vehicle, then to the JNF General Hospital via ambulance where he underwent emergency surgery. He is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit and listed as being in a stable condition.

Members from the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene.

Police ask anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 467-1888, or 662-3468 or their nearest police station.