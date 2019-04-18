Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Fort Street, Basseterre on Friday (April 12) in which a pedestrian was injured.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. involving motor car PA7183, which is owned and was being driven by Jevon Ritchen of Taylors, and a pedestrian of Ponds Pasture.

Circumstances are that Ritchen was travelling north along Fort Street and when he got in the vicinity of Big Sale, The pedestrian crossed the road from west to east from behind a parked vehicle. The pedestrian and the motor car collided.

The pedestrian was taken to the J.N.F General Hospital by ambulance for medical attention. He sustained injuries to his left leg and waist. He remains warded at the hospital in stable condition. Ritchen was taken into Police custody for questioning and subsequently released.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.