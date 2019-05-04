The police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a bakery in Sandy Point on May 2, 2019.

Investigations so far have revealed that at approximately 10:15 p.m., three employees of the bakery and one other individual were offloading the delivery buses and then proceeded inside to make preparations for the next day.

While inside, they were approached by two masked assailants who demanded money. One of the assailants had what appeared to be a firearm. They took a sum of money from one of the employees before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Dieppe Bay Police Station by dialing 465-7261, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.