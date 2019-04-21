Investigations reveal that three masked men entered a supermarket at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Friday, confronted a cashier and demanded money. The men had what appeared to be firearms. They took a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department in Dieppe Bay at 465-7261, Old Road Police Station by dialing 465-6250, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.