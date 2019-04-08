Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Clay Ghaut on April 6.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a lone, armed masked-man entered a bar in the Clay Ghaut area at about 11:30 p.m. and demanded money. The assailant allegedly made his escape with a sum of cash. The police said no one was injured during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department by dialing 469-5392 or their nearest police station.