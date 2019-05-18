The Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place outside of a supermarket on Wellington Road on May 16, 2019.

Investigations so far have revealed that at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, four masked men in a vehicle with a paper license plate pulled up to a vehicle owned by the supermarket that was parked outside. One of the masked men disembarked the vehicle and demanded money from an employee who was in the supermarket’s vehicle. The man had what appeared to be a firearm. He took a sum of cash from the employee and fled the scene in the vehicle occupied by the other masked men.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.