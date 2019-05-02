The Office of Professional Standards of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently investigating an incident in which a complaint was filed against Police.

The incident took place on April 28 at the Frigate Bay Strip and involved three Law Enforcement Officers and one individual.

The High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force notes, with great concern, the information being circulated in the public domain surrounding this incident. All circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.