By Monique Washington

Police are investigating a shooting that took place last night at a residence in Paradise, Nevis.

Inspector Randolph Myers said the shooting took place sometime after 10pm. Myers and acting Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy investigated the scene and collected a number of spent shell casings.

Myers said police received a call from a complainant who said that unidentified men were entering his property by climbing over a fence.

Myers said police do not have additional information to release to the public at this time but are continuing to investigate.

The Observer has been told that the property is owned by developer Deon Daniel, according to a source close to the businessman.

The Observer was not immediately able to contact Daniel.