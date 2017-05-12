Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The Bay Road

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 11, 2017 (RSCNPF): Police is investigating a shooting incident which occurred sometime after4.00pm on Thursday (May 11) on the Bay Road.

Initial investigations reveal that one person received a gunshot injury to the ankle. The victim was taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

Officers from Basseterre Police Station, the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and the Special Services Unit (SSU) responded. Technicians from the Forensics Services Unit canvassed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

We urge anyone who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward. You can do so anonymously by calling any station, Crime Stoppers or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.

The investigation continues.