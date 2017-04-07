Police Officers get Polygraph tested

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Police Officers in St. Kitts and Nevis have begun undergoing polygraph testing as was promised by Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley earlier this year.

Responding to The Observer’s question at a recent Prime Minister press conference Deputy Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy indicated that polygraph tests are presently ongoing in St. Kitts and Nevis for all officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

“As I speak we are currently operating that from the OTI and our senior officers are currently be polygraphed,” he said.

He added that the tests are currently being conducted by a forensic polygrapher out of Barbados Roger Branch

Mr. Brandy said the high command also will be subjected to the test and that the polygraph normally lasts for two years.

“Mr. Branch has decided to start from the bottom giving more time to deal with the high command at a later stage,” he said.

Earlier this week in a government release Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley stated that the latest recruits to the police force was the first to undergo the test and that all senior officers will be subjected to the assessment.

“As we continue to look at criminal activity both within and outside of our borders, in order for us to be most effective we must operate in an environment of continued trust.”

Mr. Queeley said the country expects a high level of integrity in those entrust with the security of the people.

“As Commissioner, I have decided that there is no more a transparent way than to employ the most advanced security screening for our officers. Starting this week we will screen all of the Senior Officers, and then begin to screen all other Officers within Police Service,” he said.

Queeley added that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will be one of the few Police Services in the Caribbean to undertake such security screening of the a police force.

“We know this will help to maintain integrity in our ranks, and continued community confidence in the Police Service,” he declared.