The curriculum for recruits of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues to be enhanced to meet the evolving nature of crime taking place locally, within the Caribbean region, and internationally, according to Inspector Eldrin Dickenson, Commandant of the Police Training School.

“We had a new training session of asset recovery that was taught to the recruits. This is the first time in the (history of) law enforcement in St. Kitts that a course of this nature was put on,” Dickenson said, referring to Course 43, set to Wednesday after months of training and practical on-the-road experience.

Asset recovery — matters such as money laundering and seizing assets obtained through corrupt activities — was covered in a session conducted by the Asset Recovery Unit of the Regional Security System.

Dickenson added that the trainees also explored the effective use of batons and pepper spray. In the past, pepper spray was mostly issued to tactical units, but recent changes have seen it deployed on a wider level as a non-lethal deterrent.

“You would only go to firearms when things become more serious,” he added. “[With] the use of the baton and the pepper spray, I can assure you persons would not want to be sprayed a second time.”

Recruits also participated in a virtual training in tourism-oriented policing, which looks at ways stakeholders and law enforcement agencies can collaborate to promote a safe environment that contributes positively to the tourism industry. The training used the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) Connect system, which links to all the police training academies throughout the region.

Dickenson noted that the new topics will remain an important component in future training as efforts continue to shape recruits to deal with complex challenges in an increasingly globalized world.